Lausanne-Sport celebrated a 3-0 win away at Yverdon and kept a clean sheet for the third Super League game in a row. Coach Ludovic Magnin is correspondingly satisfied. His antipode is also struggling with the fixture list after the first defeat in four unbeaten games.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lausanne beat Yverdon 3-0 away from home on Tuesday evening.

Lausanne coach Ludovic Magnin is very satisfied with the result and is already looking forward to next Sunday's Lac-Léman derby against leaders Servette with great anticipation.

Yverdon coach Alessandro Mangiarratti also explains the defeat by the fact that the game three days earlier in Lucerne took a lot of energy and that his team's injury list is very long. Show more

Ludovic Magnin appears in a great mood for the interview after the win against Yverdon. blue Sport reporter Stefan Flückiger wants to know from the Lausanne coach whether he is satisfied with the performance from A to Z. Magnin says with a mischievous smile on his face: "Almost from A to Z, because there was this scene before half-time that really upset me."

Magnin explains: "We had absolutely everything under control for 90 minutes and we can lose the game because of a scene like that. But I'm very proud of the rest of the performance. The team played excellent football, very courageous, very high, with lots of chances to score and we're going back to Lausanne with a smile on our faces."

Lausanne, who set a new record with three consecutive Super League games without conceding a goal - the last time Lausanne achieved this was in March 2021 under Giorgio Contini - are looking forward to next Sunday's Lac-Léman derby against leaders Servette with anticipation and optimism. "It's a great derby that awaits us on Sunday. We're really looking forward to it," says Magnin, adding: "Of course we hope the stadium will be full. I think the team deserves people coming to the stadium. We've never won against Servette in the last two years. But we hadn't won here in Yverdon for 28 years either - that's done. Now we want a derby win on Sunday(2.15pm live on blue Sport). It will be a tough game, we know that. But we are capable of beating them at home."

Mangiarratti: "

Yverdon, on the other hand, will leave the pitch as losers after four games without defeat. Coach Alessandro Mangiarratti says: "Perhaps the derby came at the wrong time, just three days after the game against Lucerne (3:2 away win; editor's note). We were definitely a bit tired and uninspired, I have the feeling. Some players also lost the ball too quickly, we reacted too quickly when pressing against them. That's a shame, because when we were in control in the first half, we were immediately dangerous. We also started the second half well. And then we concede the 0:1 because of a small mistake like that and then the 0:2 on a counter-attack after a corner kick. And then the game is over."

Mangiarratti also mentions another reason why you can't always expect top performances from Yverdon: "We have to be honest, we have far too many injured players. I think the list of injured players is longer than those who are available. It's not an alibi, but we also have to put it in perspective."

For Yverdon, the difficult away game against Lugano is on the program on Sunday (4.30 pm live on blue Sport).

The highlights of the game