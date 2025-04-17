Eintracht Frankfurt is the last German club to be eliminated from the European Cup. Manchester United saved themselves in extremis to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League - and Bodø/Glimt knocked Lazio out on penalties.

Syl Battistuzzi

Eintracht Frankfurt lost the Europa League quarter-final second leg at home to Tottenham 0:1 after having established a good starting position with a 1:1 draw in London. A penalty shortly before the break, which Dominic Solanke safely converted for the English side, made the difference. The penalty was taken by Brazilian goalkeeper Kaua Santos, who once again deputized for the injured Kevin Trapp.

Tottenham's opponents in the semi-final are the Norwegians from Bodö/Glimt, who beat Lazio Rome on penalties. The Italians made up for the 2-0 defeat from the first leg at home, with the 2-0 only being scored in the 93rd minute by Tijani Noslin, who had just come on as a substitute. And when Boulaye Dia scored the 3:0 for the favorites, the Norwegian coup seemed to have been averted. But Andreas Helmersen's goal saved the visitors from the penalty shoot-out, in which Bodö/Glimt ensured the first semi-final advance of a Norwegian team in the European Cup.

The big turning point in Manchester

Athletic Bilbao will face Manchester United in the other semi-final. The English side won a completely crazy home game against Lyon 5:4 after extra time, with Manchester United squandering a 2:0 lead in the match refereed by Swiss referee Sandro Schärer. Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot scored for the English side before the break, Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico for the French side in the second half, meaning that the second leg was tied 2-2 after 90 minutes, just like the first leg.

Although the French were outnumbered in extra time after Tolisso was shown a yellow card, Rayan Cherki (105) and Alexandre Lacazette (110) gave the underdogs a 4-2 lead. Bruno Fernandes (114), Kobbie Mainoo (120) and Harry Maguire (121) managed to turn things around in the final minutes.

Athletic Bilbao decided the duel with Glasgow Rangers after the goalless draw in Scotland last week with goals from top scorer Oihan Sancet (45') and Nico Williams (80'). Athletic thus remain on course for the "home final", which would take place on May 21 at the San Mames.

Telegrams:

Athletic Bilbao - Glasgow Rangers 2:0 (1:0). - Ref Peljto (BIH). - Goals: 45. Sancet (penalty) 1:0. 80. Nico Williams 2:0.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Tottenham 0:1 (0:1). - SR Massa (ITA). - Goal: 43rd Solanke (penalty) 0:1 - Remarks: Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (substitute).

Lazio Rome - Bodö/Glimt 3:1 (2:0, 1:0) n.V.; 2:3 i.P. - SR Siebert (GER). - Goals: 21. Castellanos 1:0. 93. Noslin 2:0. 100. Dia 3:0. 109. Helmersen 3:1. - Remarks: 120. yellow-red card against Helmsersen (Bodö/Glimt). - Penalty shoot-out: Hauge -, Dia 1:0; Fet 1:1, Tchaouna -; Sörli 1:2, Noslin -; Moe 1:3, Guendouzi 2:3; Berg -, Castellanos -.

Manchester United - Lyon 5:4 (2:2, 2:0) n.V. - SR Schärer (SUI). - Goals: 10. Ugarte 1:0. 45. Dalot 2:0. 71. Tolisso 2:1. 78. Tagliafico 2:2. 105. Cherki 2:3. 110. Lacazette 2:4. 114. Fernandes penalty) 3:4. 120. Mainoo 4:4. 121. Maguire 5:4. - Comments: 89th yellow card against Tolisso (Lyon).

