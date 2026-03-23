On December 7, Urs Fischer signed for bottom club Mainz 05, and since then the team has been riding a wave of success and even achieved something historic.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Urs Fischer took over Mainz 05 in December and led them from the bottom of the table to 11th place.

The Swiss coach and his team have now reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League. A historic success.

Since the 60-year-old has been on the Mainz touchline, only four teams in the Bundesliga have scored more points. Show more

In the first game under his management, Mainz drew 1-1 away against Lech Poznan in the Conference League. The first big exclamation mark followed just three days later. Urs Fischer's team picked up a point away at leaders Bayern Munich (2:2). Four days later, Mainz 05 secured their place in the round of 16 thanks to a 2:0 win against Samsunspor.

Around three months later, the world is a different place. Mainz reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League. A success for the history books, Mainz had never made it this far in a European Cup competition before. Four days before the historic coup, Mainz celebrated a 2:0 away win against Werder Bremen, three days later Mainz beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2:1 at home. Urs Fischer is delighted and says: "It's the perfect week."

The Urs Fischer table is impressive

But it's actually much more than that. You could also call it a perfect three and a half months. When Fischer took over at Mainz, the team was at the bottom of the table with just 6 points from 13 games, six points off the safety zone. 14 rounds later, Mainz have 30 points to their name and have climbed from 18th to 11th. They are six points clear of the relegation places, nine points clear of the relegation places and 14 points clear of bottom club Heidenheim.

In all competitions, Mainz have lost only two of their 18 games under Fischer (0:4 in Dortmund and 1:2 in Cologne). Mainz are still unbeaten in front of a home crowd since the change of manager. On average, Mainz have scored 1.71 points per game in the Bundesliga under the 60-year-old. Since Urs Fischer has been Mainz coach, only four Bundesliga clubs have scored more points: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart and TSG Hoffenheim. These teams occupy 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th place in the table after the 27th matchday.

Mainz therefore go into the international break with a really good feeling. However, the successful coach is not losing his grip on the situation. He says matter-of-factly: "We can be more than satisfied. But nothing is done yet!" Everything is so close together that things could quickly go in the other direction. However, the team looks so solid that it's hard to imagine the pendulum swinging in the other direction any time soon.