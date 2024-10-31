Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner lies injured on the ground, Bayern's Harry Kane apologizes. Picture: Keystone

Mainz go down 4-0 to Bayern in the second round of the DFB Cup, with the game already decided at the break. After the final whistle, the losers' anger is directed at the referee - and star striker Harry Kane.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mainz have no chance in the second round of the DFB Cup and are beaten 4-0 by FC Bayern in front of their home crowd.

After the final whistle, the losers' anger was primarily directed at the refereeing team. Goalkeeper Robin Zentner also criticized star striker Harry Kane.

Midfielder Dominik Kohr chose clear words: "A lot of little things were whistled for Bayern Munich." Show more

In the fourth minute of stoppage time in the first half, exceptional striker Jamal Musiala scores his third goal in the cup tie against Mainz, making it 4-0 shortly before the break. Musiala did not even return to the pitch after the break and called it an early night, while his team-mates did not let anything else get in the way after the break.

Despite the clear defeat, Mainz's anger after the final whistle was not directed at their own performance, but at the refereeing team. The reason: the referees missed an offside call on Musiala before Bayern's second goal. The VAR is not yet used in the second round of the cup.

Star striker Kane is also criticized by his opponent

"You don't need VAR for that. We have a linesman for that. It's relatively clear, an easy situation to judge. That he doesn't see that... It's not even close," complained Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner: "We weren't lucky with the referee either. That's reserved for Bayern."

Teammate Dominik Kohr, who is no stranger to sadness, was even more emphatic. "A lot of little things were whistled for Bayern Munich. Even the goal to make it 2-0. If we have a situation like that, the goal will certainly not be given," said the 30-year-old. In addition, he was "run over" before the 0:4. "It was clear to me that the referee was wearing a Bayern jersey," mocked Kohr, adding: "That's also the Bayern bonus."

Goalie Zentner criticized not only the referees, but also Bayern's star striker Harry Kane. The Englishman hit the Mainz goalkeeper on the head with his foot in one action and subsequently apologized for it. Nevertheless, Zentner, who suffered a laceration, said: "You can blame him for that. He sees relatively early on that he can't get to the ball. Then he can just stay away."

