Urs Fischer celebrates with Mainz scorer Silas Katompa Mvumpa. Imago

Mainz coach Urs Fischer pulls off a big surprise. Thanks to the 2:1 win against RB Leipzig, his team gained further ground in the Bundesliga. The game starts with an injury shock.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mainz celebrate a surprising 2:1 away win against RB Leipzig on matchday 20 of the Bundesliga and gain further ground in the table.

However, the game in Leipzig began with a setback for Urs Fischer's team: Benedict Hollerbach was injured through no fault of his opponent.

Fischer made it clear after the game: "In the end, the win was fortunate. It was an open game for 60 minutes." Show more

The game was only 10 minutes old when FSV Mainz suffered a major setback in the away game at RB Leipzig. Benedict Hollerbach is injured without any input from the opponent, slumps down and screams in pain. After minutes of treatment, he was taken off the pitch and later watched the game from the substitutes' bench, walking into the Mainz dressing room on crutches after the final whistle.

"I had a chat with him. He's actually taking it in his stride," said coach Urs Fischer. "I can't say exactly what he has. That will be clarified by our doctors tomorrow. So I don't want to speculate right now."

However, the early setback did not throw Mainz off course - just like the goal they conceded to make it 0:1 in the 40th minute. Thanks to goals from Amiri and Silas, the visitors managed to turn things around against the current fourth-placed team in the table.

"We can be happy for a day or two"

"The win is fortunate in the end. It was an open game for 60 minutes," admitted Fischer after the third win in the last four games. "We can enjoy the win for a day or two and then it's time to tackle the next task. We've caught up in the table, but that's all."

Leipzig increased the pressure noticeably after Mainz's opening goal. "We stood too deep," warned Fischer, but was very satisfied with his team's performance overall and emphasized: "The team tried to defend with everything they had. That doesn't always work, but today it worked and the team deserves a big compliment for that."

Fischer's first record with his new club is impressive. In nine games, there have been four wins and four draws and only one defeat. Mainz will continue on February 7 with a home match against FC Augsburg.