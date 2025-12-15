  1. Residential Customers
Late penalty saves Bayern Mainz coach Urs Fischer: "Of course it's a bit annoying"

Luca Betschart

15.12.2025

Urs Fischer pulls off a surprise on his Bundesliga comeback and draws 2-2 away at league leaders Bayern. However, the Mainz coach is not completely happy after the final whistle.

15.12.2025, 10:30

15.12.2025, 10:45

Urs Fischer is back in the Bundesliga after a two-year hiatus. And how! The Swiss coach of Mainz snatched a point away from Bayern. Fischer's team almost inflicted the first league defeat of the season on the league leaders at the Allianz Arena.

Successful return to the Bundesliga. Urs Fischer's Mainz snatch a point from Bayern

Successful return to the BundesligaUrs Fischer's Mainz snatch a point from Bayern

Mainz managed to turn the game around after falling behind, taking the lead until the 87th minute and giving FCB's sporting director a stomach ache. "They finish one counter-attack very, very well. Basically, they have two actions: the set-piece situation and the second goal against and suddenly it's 1:2. And you think: Yes, why? How can that be? But that's football," says Max Eberl.

Fischer: "A point in Munich cannot be taken for granted"

Shortly before the end, however, a penalty saves Bayern and Harry Kane scores the late equalizer to make the final score 2:2. "Of course we're satisfied for now. You get a point in Munich, that's not a matter of course," said Urs Fischer after the game. "When you look at the course of the game and then get a penalty shortly before the end, it's naturally a bit annoying. Nevertheless, the joy prevails."

They didn't have to concede too much to their seemingly overpowering opponents. "Even though they had their chances, of course," admitted Fischer, praising Mainz back Daniel Batz: "In those phases, we were able to rely on our goalkeeper, who kept us in the game with strong saves. Overall, we defended our goal with everything we had."

Despite the points, Fischer's team remain bottom of the table - four points and more behind the competition. And it continues in quick succession. On Thursday, Mainz will host Turkish representative Samsunspor in the Conference League, followed by the league match against St. Pauli on Sunday.

