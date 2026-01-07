Mainz coach Urs Fischer wants to initiate a turnaround with his team. KEYSTONE

Urs Fischer has been in charge at Mainz for just under a month. While other teams are escaping the winter, the Zurich native is preparing his team for tough conditions - a clear sign: The fight against relegation does not begin in the warm, but on the pitch.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Despite a difficult starting position in the Bundesliga, Fischer has decided not to hold a training camp in the warm in order to complete more sessions at home.

Mainz are saving money with the home training camp and are planning a more offensive style of play with new signings such as Philipp Tietz and Silas (not yet officially confirmed). Show more

Urs Fischer wants to turn things around in the Bundesliga with Mainz 05. Since the Zurich native took over the bottom club at the beginning of December, optimism has returned. They have not been defeated in four competitive matches. In the Conference League, they qualified directly for the round of 16. In the Bundesliga, the bottom team held leaders Bayern to a 2:2 draw, but in the last league game, they missed out on the victory they were aiming for with a 1:1 draw in the crisis duel against St. Pauli.

Fischer is going full steam ahead: "When I come, he's already there. When I leave, he's still there," said sporting director Christian Heidel (via "Kicker") about the first two weeks under Fischer, which were particularly intense with four games in eleven days.

Fischer's work ethic is also necessary, as Mainz have a difficult task ahead of them. After 15 matchdays, they are four points off the relegation places and six points off a non-relegation spot, while predecessor Bo Henriksen even managed to close a nine-point gap to 15th place in 2024.

Even though many Bundesliga clubs seek the sun, Mainz will start their mission to stay in the league at home. "We've also considered traveling or flying to another place where it might be a bit warmer. But I don't think it will be 25 degrees in Berlin. We have to cope with the conditions that prevail in winter," Fischer emphasized to "Kicker".

Duel against old employer

The training camp at home has also allowed them to fit in more training sessions. After all, every session counts - the winter break in the Bundesliga only lasts 20 days.

"We have two good pitches with grass heating, so we actually have ideal conditions," said the 59-year-old, emphasizing the good infrastructure at his new employer. By foregoing the trip abroad, the club is also saving costs. The last training camp in Andalusia cost the club 150,000 euros.

The Nullfünfer can put the money saved to good use. With Philipp Tietz - the striker comes from Augsburg - and Silas - the signing of the Stuttgart attacking player is said to be imminent - Fischer intends to boost the forward play.

Mainz face Union Berlin on Saturday. Fischer spent five and a half almost exclusively successful years as coach at the Eisnernen. The first game at his old place of work is of course very special. "I had an amazing time there. It will certainly be emotional. If I said anything else, I'd be lying. But I'm now coach of Mainz 05. I'm looking forward to the game and hope that we take something countable with us from Berlin," said Fischer (viaBerliner Zeitung).