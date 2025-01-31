  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

0:1 defeat in Bremen Mainz miss out on a Champions League place

SDA

31.1.2025 - 22:46

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen throws up his hands in Bremen.
Mainz coach Bo Henriksen throws up his hands in Bremen.
Keystone

Mainz missed out on a temporary leap to a Champions League place in the Bundesliga. Coach Bo Henriksen's team lost 0:1 at Werder Bremen in Friday's match of the 20th round.

Keystone-SDA

31.01.2025, 22:46

31.01.2025, 23:16

Leonardo Bittencourt scored the only goal of the game after a quarter of an hour. Shortly before that, Mainz keeper Michael Zetterer had saved a penalty from Marvin Ducksch. Bremen finished the match with nine players due to yellow-red cards against Niklas Stark and Marco Friedl in stoppage time.

It was the third defeat in the last four games for the surprise team Mainz. Nadiem Amiri, a key player, had to be substituted at half-time with an injury. In addition, Anthony Caci, who has been preferred to Silvan Widmer at right-back so far this season, will miss the next game against Augsburg due to a yellow card suspension.

Brief telegram and standings:

Werder Bremen - Mainz 05 1:0 (1:0). - 40,500 spectators. - Goal: 14 Bittencourt 1:0 - Comments: Mainz with Widmer (from 81st). 12th Zentner (Mainz) saves penalty from Ducksch. 93rd yellow card to Stark (Bremen). 94th yellow card to Friedl (Bremen).

Soccer news

Challenge League. Thun extends lead ++ Ouchy slows down Carouge ++ Wil beats Xamax

Challenge LeagueThun extends lead ++ Ouchy slows down Carouge ++ Wil beats Xamax

Top game against Leverkusen. Reuteler leads Frankfurt to victory with goal and assist

Top game against LeverkusenReuteler leads Frankfurt to victory with goal and assist

Records are tumbling. Women's football is becoming increasingly popular in Germany - but there is still a lot to do

Records are tumblingWomen's football is becoming increasingly popular in Germany - but there is still a lot to do

Belgian talent factory. U20 international Marc Giger moves from Schaffhausen to Saint-Gilloise

Belgian talent factoryU20 international Marc Giger moves from Schaffhausen to Saint-Gilloise

Until the end of the season. Comas joins Eibar on loan from Basel

Until the end of the seasonComas joins Eibar on loan from Basel