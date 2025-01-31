Mainz coach Bo Henriksen throws up his hands in Bremen. Keystone

Mainz missed out on a temporary leap to a Champions League place in the Bundesliga. Coach Bo Henriksen's team lost 0:1 at Werder Bremen in Friday's match of the 20th round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Leonardo Bittencourt scored the only goal of the game after a quarter of an hour. Shortly before that, Mainz keeper Michael Zetterer had saved a penalty from Marvin Ducksch. Bremen finished the match with nine players due to yellow-red cards against Niklas Stark and Marco Friedl in stoppage time.

It was the third defeat in the last four games for the surprise team Mainz. Nadiem Amiri, a key player, had to be substituted at half-time with an injury. In addition, Anthony Caci, who has been preferred to Silvan Widmer at right-back so far this season, will miss the next game against Augsburg due to a yellow card suspension.

Brief telegram and standings:

Werder Bremen - Mainz 05 1:0 (1:0). - 40,500 spectators. - Goal: 14 Bittencourt 1:0 - Comments: Mainz with Widmer (from 81st). 12th Zentner (Mainz) saves penalty from Ducksch. 93rd yellow card to Stark (Bremen). 94th yellow card to Friedl (Bremen).