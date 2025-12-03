Bo Henriksen is no longer coach of FSV Mainz 05. Harry Langer/dpa

FSV Mainz 05 and Bo Henriksen have parted ways three days after their disastrous performance at SC Freiburg. The Bundesliga bottom club is initially relying on an interim solution.

DPA dpa

FSV Mainz 05 has reacted to the sporting crisis and parted company with coach Bo Henriksen. This was announced by the Bundesliga bottom team three days after the 4-0 defeat at SC Freiburg. The club announced that U23 coach Benjamin Hoffmann would take over training on an interim basis until a new coach is appointed.

Heidel: Reorientation necessary

Chief Sports Officer Christian Heidel commented on the separation: "Unfortunately, there are always developments in football that make a reorientation necessary for sporting reasons - although everyone involved worked together with all their might to find solutions until the end." Together with Henriksen, they came to the realization "that we have reached such a point, even if the separation really hurts".

Immediately after the heavy defeat in Freiburg and the team's fall to the bottom of the table, Mainz's club officials avoided making a clear commitment to continue working with Henriksen. "Unfortunately, we didn't manage to play the same successful football this season, even though we fought for it until the end. Unfortunately, that's football too," the Danish coach was quoted as saying.

First savior, then European Cup qualification

Henriksen took over Mainz in February 2024 when the club was in acute relegation trouble. With him, the club managed to stay in the league. Prior to that, he was at FC Zurich.

The 50-year-old sparked real euphoria last season. FSV shook up the Bundesliga with successful power football and even had a sniff at Champions League qualification. In the end, it was enough to qualify for the Conference League.

Only one Bundesliga win this season

However, Henriksen was unable to continue this success story. Although the 05ers are in the top group in the Conference League, the Rheinhessen side have only one win this season after twelve matchdays in their core Bundesliga business. The poor performance in the 4-0 defeat to Freiburg was the low point under Henriksen.

There are several reasons for the failure: In attack, Mainz were unable to compensate for the departure of Jonathan Burkardt, who moved to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer. Key players such as U21 European Championship runner-up Paul Nebel have not come close to matching the outstanding form of the previous season.

Almost as many sending offs as points

FSV also made life difficult for themselves. The 05ers have already been sent off five times this Bundesliga season.

Mainz, who have picked up six points so far, are two points behind 16th place in the relegation places and three points behind 15th place. After 17 seasons in the top flight, the club is once again threatened with relegation to Bundesliga 2. FSV want to prevent this - without Henriksen.