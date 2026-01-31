  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Mainz remain strong under Urs Fischer - HSV upset Bayern

SDA

31.1.2026 - 20:36

Things are looking up again for Mainz with Urs Fischer on the sidelines
Things are looking up again for Mainz with Urs Fischer on the sidelines
Picture: Keystone

Mainz confirm the upward trend under coach Urs Fischer. Mainz record a surprising 2:1 away win against RB Leipzig. Hamburger SV snatch points from leaders Bayern.

Keystone-SDA

31.01.2026, 20:36

31.01.2026, 20:42

The visitors turned around a deficit thanks to goals shortly before and shortly after half-time. The team, for whom Silvan Widmer played until the 82nd minute, defended their narrow lead until the final whistle. Mainz thus climbed above the relegation zone. The team's record under Fischer is impressive: In nine games, there have been four wins and four draws and only one defeat.

Augsburg can also be satisfied with their recent performances. The sensational 2:1 win against Bayern Munich was followed by a success with the same result against St. Pauli. Michael Gregoritsch scored twice on his return. Fabian Rieder was substituted after 60 minutes and Cédric Zesiger helped to seal the win from the 77th minute onwards.

Hoffenheim's record is also impressive: the 3:1 win against Union Berlin was their fifth win in five games this year. As a result, the team moved up on points to second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who face Heidenheim on Sunday.

Leaders Bayern, on the other hand, remained winless for the second time in a row. After Augsburg, Hamburger SV also managed to upset Munich, snatching a point from the league leaders in a 2-2 draw at their home stadium. The Hamburg team, with Miro Muheim playing through, impressed as a collective with a combative performance.

Telegrams

Werder Bremen - Borussia Mönchengladbach 1:1 (0:0). - Goals: 61st Tabakovic 0:1. 94th Topp 1:1. - Remarks: Werder Bremen with Schmidt (from 75.). Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayer Leverkusen 1:3 (0:2). - Goals: 26. Arthur 0:1. 33. Tillman 0:2. 50. Koch 1:2. 93. Garcia 1:3. - Remarks: 70th yellow card against Skhiri (Frankfurt). Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda. Bayer Leverkusen without Omlin (substitute).

Augsburg - St. Pauli 2:1 (1:1). - Goals: 32nd Sinani (penalty) 0:1. 41st Gregoritsch 1:1. 59th Gregoritsch 2:1. - Remarks: Augsburg with Zesiger (from 77) and Rieder (until 60).

Leipzig - Mainz 05 1:2 (1:1). - Goals: 40 Harder 1:0. 45 Amiri (penalty) 1:1. 49 Katompa Mvumpa 1:2. - Comments: Mainz with Widmer (until 82).

Hoffenheim - Union Berlin 3:1 (2:0). - Goals: 42. Kramaric (penalty) 1:0. 45. Kramaric 2:0. 47. Diogo Leite (own goal) 3:0. 68. Khedira 3:1.

Hamburger SV - Bayern Munich 2:2 (1:1). - Goals: 34. Fábio Vieira (penalty) 1:0. 42. Kane 1:1. 46. Diaz 1:2. 53. Vuskovic 2:2. - Comments: Hamburger SV with Muheim.

