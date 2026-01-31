With Urs Fischer on the sidelines, Mainz are on the up again Keystone

Mainz confirm the upward trend under coach Urs Fischer. Mainz recorded a surprising 2:1 away win against RB Leipzig.

The visitors turned around a deficit thanks to goals shortly before and shortly after half-time. The team, in which Silvan Widmer played until the 82nd minute, defended their narrow lead until the final whistle. Mainz thus climbed above the relegation zone. The team's record under Fischer is impressive: In nine games, there have been four wins and four draws and only one defeat.

Augsburg can also be satisfied with their recent performances. The sensational 2:1 win against Bayern Munich was followed by a success with the same result against St. Pauli. Michael Gregoritsch scored twice on his return. Fabian Rieder was substituted after 60 minutes and Cédric Zesiger helped to seal the win from the 77th minute onwards.

Hoffenheim's record is also impressive: the 3:1 win against Union Berlin was their fifth win in five games this year. As a result, the team moved up on points to second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who face Heidenheim on Sunday.

Telegrams and table

Werder Bremen - Borussia Mönchengladbach 1:1 (0:0). - Goals: 61st Tabakovic 0:1. 94th Topp 1:1. - Remarks: Werder Bremen with Schmidt (from 75.). Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayer Leverkusen 1:3 (0:2). - Goals: 26. Arthur 0:1. 33. Tillman 0:2. 50. Koch 1:2. 93. Garcia 1:3. - Remarks: 70th yellow card against Skhiri (Frankfurt). Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda. Bayer Leverkusen without Omlin (substitute).

Augsburg - St. Pauli 2:1 (1:1). - Goals: 32nd Sinani (penalty) 0:1. 41st Gregoritsch 1:1. 59th Gregoritsch 2:1. - Remarks: Augsburg with Zesiger (from 77) and Rieder (until 60).

Leipzig - Mainz 05 1:2 (1:1). - Goals: 40 Harder 1:0. 45 Amiri (penalty) 1:1. 49 Katompa Mvumpa 1:2. - Comments: Mainz with Widmer (until 82).

Hoffenheim - Union Berlin 3:1 (2:0). - Goals: 42. Kramaric (penalty) 1:0. 45. Kramaric 2:0. 47. Diogo Leite (own goal) 3:0. 68. Khedira 3:1.

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 19/50. 2. Borussia Dortmund 19/42. 3. Hoffenheim 20/42. 4. VfB Stuttgart 19/36. 5. RB Leipzig 20/36. 6. Bayer Leverkusen 19/35. 7. SC Freiburg 19/27. 8. Eintracht Frankfurt 20/27. 9. Union Berlin 20/24. 10. 1. FC Köln 20/23. 11. Augsburg 20/22. 12. Borussia Mönchengladbach 20/21. 13. Wolfsburg 20/19. 14. Werder Bremen 20/19. 15. Hamburger SV 18/18. 16. Mainz 05 20/18. 17. St. Pauli 20/14. 18. Heidenheim 19/13.