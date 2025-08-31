Mainz captain Nadiem Amiri secures a point for his team Keystone

Mainz salvaged a point late on in Wolfsburg, but are still waiting for their first win in the Bundesliga after two games. Nadiem Amiri converted a penalty in the 89th minute to make it 1-1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Aaron Zehnter put Wolfsburg ahead in the 9th minute with a deflected shot from 14 meters. It was the first chance for the hosts, who were mainly occupied with defensive work. In the end, their efficiency was not enough to secure a second victory. A handball penalty helped coach Bo Henriksen's Conference League participants Mainz to a draw.

Silvan Widmer did not play for Mainz.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Wolfsburg - Mainz 1:1 (1:0). - Goals: 9th ten 1:0. 89th Amiri (penalty) 1:1. - Remarks: Mainz without Widmer (substitute).100th yellow-red card against Svanberg (Wolfsburg).