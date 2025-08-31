  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga Mainz salvage point at Wolfsburg - Widmer only a substitute

SDA

31.8.2025 - 17:40

Mainz captain Nadiem Amiri secures a point for his team
Mainz captain Nadiem Amiri secures a point for his team
Keystone

Mainz salvaged a point late on in Wolfsburg, but are still waiting for their first win in the Bundesliga after two games. Nadiem Amiri converted a penalty in the 89th minute to make it 1-1.

Keystone-SDA

31.08.2025, 17:40

31.08.2025, 19:43

Aaron Zehnter put Wolfsburg ahead in the 9th minute with a deflected shot from 14 meters. It was the first chance for the hosts, who were mainly occupied with defensive work. In the end, their efficiency was not enough to secure a second victory. A handball penalty helped coach Bo Henriksen's Conference League participants Mainz to a draw.

Silvan Widmer did not play for Mainz.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Wolfsburg - Mainz 1:1 (1:0). - Goals: 9th ten 1:0. 89th Amiri (penalty) 1:1. - Remarks: Mainz without Widmer (substitute).100th yellow-red card against Svanberg (Wolfsburg).

More from the department

LaLiga Ticker. Will Barça catch up with leaders Real at Rayo Vallecano?

LaLiga TickerWill Barça catch up with leaders Real at Rayo Vallecano?

16-year-old delivers important cross.

16-year-old delivers important cross"My first game and an assist straight away - I would never have thought that"

Coach spat after the final whistle. Maassen and Zeidler go at each other's throats - what happened?

Coach spat after the final whistleMaassen and Zeidler go at each other's throats - what happened?