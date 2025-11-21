  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Mainz salvages a point

SDA

21.11.2025 - 22:46

Former FCZ coach Bo Henriksen is not making much progress with Mainz
Keystone

Without the substituted Silvan Widmer, Mainz earn a point in the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.

Keystone-SDA

21.11.2025, 22:46

21.11.2025, 23:02

Top with the national team, Silvan Widmer is doing less well at the club. Against Hoffenheim, the Swiss defender was cautioned in the first half and then substituted at the break. The score was 0:1, but thanks to a goal from Danny da Costa a quarter of an hour before the end, Mainz at least picked up their sixth point in eleven games.

Former FCZ coach Bo Henriksen's team's only win in the Conference League to date came two months ago.

