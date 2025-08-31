  1. Residential Customers
Germany Mainz salvage point in Wolfsburg

SDA

31.8.2025 - 17:40

Mainz captain Nadiem Amiri secures a point for his team
Keystone

Mainz salvaged a point late on in Wolfsburg, but are still waiting for their first win in the Bundesliga after two games. Nadiem Amiri converted a penalty in the 89th minute to make it 1-1.

Keystone-SDA

31.08.2025, 17:43

Aaron Zehnter put Wolfsburg ahead in the 9th minute with a deflected shot from 14 meters. It was the first chance for the hosts, who were mainly occupied with defensive work. In the end, their efficiency was not enough to secure a second victory. A handball penalty helped coach Bo Henriksen's Conference League participants Mainz to a draw.

Silvan Widmer did not play for Mainz.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Wolfsburg - Mainz 1:1 (1:0). - Goals: 9th ten 1:0. 89th Amiri (penalty) 1:1. - Remarks: Mainz without Widmer (substitute).100th yellow-red card against Svanberg (Wolfsburg).

Other games on Sunday: Dortmund - Union Berlin (17.30). Cologne - Freiburg (19.30).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 2/6 (9:2). 2. Eintracht Frankfurt 2/6 (7:2). 3. St. Pauli 2/4 (5:3). 4. Wolfsburg 2/4 (4:2). 5. Union Berlin 1/3 (2:1). 6. 1. FC Köln 1/3 (1:0). 7. Augsburg 2/3 (5:4). 8. VfB Stuttgart 2/3 (2:2). 9. Hoffenheim 2/3 (3:4). 10. RB Leipzig 2/3 (2:6). 11. Borussia Dortmund 1/1 (3:3). 12. Bayer Leverkusen 2/1 (4:5). 13. Mainz 05 2/1 (1:2). 14. Borussia Mönchengladbach 2/1 (0:1). 15. Hamburger SV 2/1 (0:2). 16. Werder Bremen 2/1 (4:7). 17. SC Freiburg 1/0 (1:3). 18. Heidenheim 2/0 (1:5).

