Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt scores twice against Augsburg Keystone

Mainz secure their first win in the 4th round of the Bundesliga. The team of coach Bo Henriksen wins 3:2 in Augsburg.

Jonathan Burkardt scored twice for the visitors, who played with ten players from the 35th minute onwards due to a yellow card against Nadiem Amiri. Because Augsburg's 2:3 goalscorer Samuel Essende was also sent off after 70 minutes, the home team did not finish the game at full strength either. Ruben Vargas was subsequently substituted.

For Mainz, Silvan Widmer only came on after 88 minutes. The Swiss full-back's tackle on Keven Schlotterbeck in the 93rd minute resulted in a supposed penalty, which the referee rescinded after reviewing the video footage.

Brief telegram and standings:

Augsburg - Mainz 2:3 (1:2). - 28,913 spectators. - Goals: 13. Sieb 0:1. 15. Burkardt 0:2. 25. Schlotterbeck 1:2. 49. Burkardt 1:3. 57. Essende 2:3. - Remarks: Augsburg with Vargas (until 72). Mainz with Widmer (from 88). 35th yellow card to Amiri (Mainz). 70th red card against Essende (Augsburg).

SDA