Turned Mainz around with Harry Kane and Michael Olise: Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala Keystone

Mainz squandered a 3-0 lead against Bayern Munich in the 31st round of the Bundesliga and lost 4-3 to the champions, while Augsburg secured their place in the league ahead of time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mainz gave the champions from Munich, who rotated in many positions between the Cup and Champions League semi-finals, no chance in the first half. Swiss coach Urs Fischer's team scored every quarter of an hour and led 3-0 at the break. Vincent Kompany then flexed his muscles and brought on Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala, who combined with Nicolas Jackson to turn the game around and prevent Mainz from being relegated early.

Augsburg secured their place in the league ahead of time. A 1-1 draw against Frankfurt was enough for the team with Fabian Rieder and Cédric Zesiger.

The teams in 10th place or higher, Mainz, still more or less have to worry about staying in the Bundesliga. Borussia Mönchengladbach have the best prospects of remaining in the top flight next season. The "Foals" with defensive boss Nico Elvedi secured a point in the goalless draw in Wolfsburg and kept their rivals from Lower Saxony, who occupy penultimate place, at bay.

Cologne's rivals have one point fewer than Gladbach, who suffered an unfortunate 2-1 defeat at home to Leverkusen in the Rhineland derby.

In the game of last chance, bottom-placed Heidenheim beat third-bottom St. Pauli 2:0. The team of cult coach Frank Schmidt is still four points behind the Hanseatic side, who occupy the barrage place, with three rounds to go.

Telegrams and table:

Mainz 05 - Bayern Munich 3:4 (3:0). - Goals: 15 Kohr 1:0. 29 Nebel 2:0. 45 Becker 3:0. 53 Jackson 3:1. 73 Olise 3:2. 80 Musiala 3:3. 83 Kane 3:4. - Comments: Mainz 05 with Widmer (until 80).

Wolfsburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:0. - Remarks: 92nd red card against Castrop (Borussia Mönchengladbach, rough foul). Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi.

Heidenheim - St. Pauli 2:0 (1:0). - Goals: 3. Zivzivadze 1:0. 82. Dinkci 2:0. - Remarks: Heidenheim without Stergiou (substitute).

Augsburg - Eintracht Frankfurt 1:1 (1:0). - Goals: 44. Kade 1:0. 66. Doan 1:1. - Remarks: Augsburg with Zesiger and Rieder. Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda (until 82).

1. FC Köln - Bayer Leverkusen 1:2 (0:1). - Goals: 43rd Schick (penalty) 0:1. 52nd Schick 0:2. 77th Waldschmidt 1:2. - Remarks: 1. FC Köln without Schmied (substitute). Bayer Leverkusen without Omlin (substitute).

Friday: RB Leipzig - Union Berlin 3:1. - Saturday: Hamburger SV - Hoffenheim 18.30. - Sunday: VfB Stuttgart - Werder Bremen 15.30. Borussia Dortmund - SC Freiburg 17.30.