Mainz are still on course for the European Cup in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, who are in crisis, win for the second time in a row and Gladbach secure an unchallenged victory in the 24th round.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Borussia Dortmund won 2:0 at FC St. Pauli, leaving BVB just six points off a Champions League place in the Bundesliga for the time being. A

The surprise team FSV Mainz 05 moved up to fourth place after coming back from an early deficit to win 2:1 at direct rivals RB Leipzig.

In the race for a place in the European Cup, VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach secured victories. Wolfsburg won 2:1 in Bremen, while Gladbach ran out 3:0 winners at relegation-threatened 1. FC Heidenheim. VfL Bochum, who are also acutely threatened, lost 0:1 at home to TSG Hoffenheim, thus moving away from the relegation zone. Show more

Former FCZ coach Bo Henriksen has breathed new life into Mainz. Under the Dane, Mainz celebrated their third win in a row in the Bundesliga on Saturday, moving up to fourth place. FSV responded to an early deficit in their 2:1 win in Leipzig. Xavi Simons had put Leipzig ahead after just two minutes, but Henriksen's side were able to respond in the second half.

Nadiem Amiri and Jonathan Burkardt scored within six minutes of the break for Mainz, for whom Silvan Widmer once again had to make do with the role of substitute.

While Mainz's upward trend continues, Leipzig are struggling in the second half of the season. After five draws and one win, Marco Rose's team have now suffered their first defeat.

Kobel keeps a clean sheet

This should also please Borussia Dortmund. BVB won 2:0 at St. Pauli thanks to two second-half goals from Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi, meaning that Gregor Kobel kept a clean sheet for the second time in a row after the embarrassing defeat in Bochum.

Borussia Mönchengladbach, with Nico Elvedi and without Jonas Omlin, who was suspended with a red card, recorded a commanding 3-0 win against Heidenheim. Robin Hack scored three times for Gerardo Seoane's team, but one of the attacking player's goals was disallowed for offside.

In the evening game, Bayer Leverkusen, who played with Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka until the 77th minute, celebrated an impressive 4:1 away win against Eintracht Frankfurt. With three goals between the 26th and 33rd minutes, Xabi Alonso's team quickly made things clear, with Xhaka providing the assist for Nathan Tella's 1:0. Despite the win, second-placed Leverkusen are still eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Telegrams and table

Bochum - Hoffenheim 0:1 (0:0). - 24'120 spectators. - Goal: 72 Bischof 0:1.

Leipzig - Mainz 05 1:2 (1:0). - 41'406 spectators. - Goals: 1. Simons 1:0. 52. Amiri 1:1. 58. Burkardt 1:2. - Remarks: Mainz 05 without Widmer (substitute).

Werder Bremen - Wolfsburg 1:2 (0:1). - 41'152 spectators. - Goals: 6 Wimmer 0:1. 48 Wimmer 0:2. 90 Weiser 1:2.

St. Pauli - Borussia Dortmund 0:2 (0:0). - 29'546 spectators. - Goals: 50. Guirassy 0:1. 58. Adeyemi 0:2. - Remarks: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Heidenheim - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:3 (0:2). - Goals: 8. Hack 0:1. 18. Ngoumou 0:2. 59. Hack 0:3. - Comments: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (suspended).