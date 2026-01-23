Personnel shake-up for the Azzurri: Following Maldini's resignation as technical director, Chiellini is being mentioned as a possible successor. The national team still does not have a new coach at this time.

The chaos surrounding the restructuring of Italy’s struggling national soccer team is entering a new phase: According to media reports, former national team player Giorgio Chiellini (41) is being touted as the new technical director following the recent personnel upheaval. As reported by outlets such as the “Gazzetta dello Sport,” Antonio Conte (56) and Roberto Mancini (61) are considered promising candidates for the head coaching position.

On Monday evening, Sky Italia reported that Technical Director Paolo Maldini (58)—who was hired just over two weeks ago—and his advisor Leonardo (56) had informed Federation President Giovanni Malagò (67) of their resignation from their posts. There was no official confirmation at first.

According to media reports, Paolo Maldini has already left the FIGC. Data Protection Act

Criticism of Pirlo Over His Ties to Russia

This came against the backdrop of the controversial debate surrounding Andrea Pirlo (47) as Italy’s new national team coach. His appointment had been considered a sure thing. But then the former professional faced massive criticism due to his extensive ties to Russia. The 2006 World Cup champion said he was no longer available for the position. Initially, there was no official confirmation of this either.

In light of recent developments, Federation President Malagò is left with a shambles. In an editorial addressing the constant personnel changes, the *Gazzetta dello Sport* wrote: “The first plan to get the Azzurri back on track has failed. On to the next one.” The Italians had failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row this past spring.

A meeting of the association's executive board was scheduled for (today's) Tuesday afternoon. It was unclear whether the names mentioned in the media as potential successors to Maldini or as the new national team coach would be discussed at that meeting.