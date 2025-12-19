Milos Malenovic has to leave FC Zurich as head of sport. Keystone

Milos Malenovic, who has long since fallen out of favor with the fans, has lost his job as FC Zurich's head of sport. However, the club would like to continue working with him.

Jan Arnet

Since Malenovic took over as sporting director in October 2023, no stone has been left unturned at FCZ. He has restructured the entire youth department. He has replaced dozens of coaches, the head of youth development and even the talent manager. And he always enjoyed the backing of President Ancillo Canepa, even though the sporting goals were missed and the FCZ supporters turned against the head of sport.

A few weeks ago, Canepa expressed his criticism of his sporting director for the first time in an interview. And on Friday morning, the club president announced that Malenovic had lost his position as head of sport. "After a careful and comprehensive assessment, the Board of Directors has come to the conclusion that, under these circumstances, it is not expedient for Milos Malenovic to continue his operational activities in the role of Head of Sport," reads a statement.

FCZ leaves a back door open

And further: "The Board of Directors has therefore decided to restructure the collaboration with immediate effect. In this context, FC Zurich has proposed to Milos Malenovic to continue the collaboration in a non-executive role in a mandate relationship."

In this role, Milos Malenovic would report directly to President Canepa and would support FC Zurich exclusively in the areas of transfers and talent development.

"FC Zurich would like to thank Milos Malenovic for his great commitment and for the successful implementation of various projects, particularly in the area of youth development. The club would be delighted to be able to count on his professional expertise in these areas in the future," the communiqué states.

Whether Malenovic will remain with the club remains to be seen. Dennis Hediger, on the other hand, is certain to stay. The interim coach will become the new head coach of FCZ on January 1, as the Zurich club also announced on Friday.

𝐙𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐜



Milos Malenovic hat im Jahr 2023 die Funktion des Sportchefs des FC Zürich mit grosser Motivation und hohem Engagement übernommen. In enger Abstimmung mit der Clubleitung hat er sich aktiv für die Umsetzung… pic.twitter.com/kJdJdHB7Yk — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) December 19, 2025

