Things are once again turbulent at FC Zurich. The negative reporting is angering head of sport Milos Malenovic, who launched an all-out attack at a press conference.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is unrest at FC Zurich. Several players - including club legend Antonio Marchesano - have left the club.

FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic explains at a press conference why the departures took place. He also criticizes the media coverage, in which he and the club have had to put up with some unfair criticism. Show more

Milos Malenovic has officially been Head of Sport at FC Zurich since October 1, 2023. President couple Heliane and Ancillo Canepa have a lot of faith in the former player consultant. The mission: to set up the club in such a way that FCZ becomes self-sustaining in the future, i.e. without the Canepas' subsidies.

The former striker tackled the project as soon as he took office and left no stone unturned. Since then, it has been an ongoing process to optimize the club, as the enterprising Malenovic once described it himself. After a good start to the season, the Zurich club has now fallen back to 8th place. They have only won one of their last nine league games.

During the winter break, there was also no peace on the transfer front at FCZ. Although they were able to sign Steven Zuber, a player with an impressive CV, his past at GC did not generate much anticipation among the fans. In addition, several players left the club.

Cheick Condé, Jonathan Okita, Nemanja Tosic and Nikola Katic all moved abroad. Home-grown player Mirlind Kriezyu also announced to the FCZ managers that he wanted to play elsewhere from the summer at the latest. Finally, the surprising departure of Antonio Marchesano really set the fans' pulses racing. After nine years at FCZ, the creative player joins 11th-placed Yverdon.

"Some kind of nonsense"

Before the cantonal derby against Winterthur on Thursday, there was another upset. FCZ defender Daniel Denoon was arrested on suspicion of property offenses; the 21-year-old has since been released and could even be called into action.

No wonder the media interest in the press conference at the FCZ premises at the Heerenschürli sports complex on Wednesday lunchtime is high. FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz speaks first - and then head of sport Milos Malenovic takes to the stage.

The 40-year-old gets straight to the point: "I'm not happy about the reporting over the last few days," says Malenovic. "It was a certain amount of mood-setting by well-known publishers. I find that a bit unprofessional, as we're very open with the media. I think it's a shame if some rubbish is written to influence people negatively. For me, that's politics and propaganda."

Change is taking place

After the two-minute incendiary speech, Malenovic comments on the latest transfers. "It's a moment to plan a change," he says. Marchesano's departure was purely for financial reasons. Malenovic adds: "Marchesano came to FCZ because of me". At the time, half the league wanted him. That's why it's wrong to say that he or Moniz let him go, summarizes Malenovic.

"Mirlind (Kryeziu) and André Breitenreiter also only ended up at FCZ in the championship season because of me," he clarifies and therefore claims "a few percent" of the surprise title in 2022.

Katic has performed well, but perhaps no longer fits in with the football they want to play in the future. Malenovic also explained the other personnel matters in detail. In short: the reports that players are fleeing FCZ are false. Players who do not want to stay are not standing in the way. "I am very happy with how the club is developing," emphasized the FCZ sporting director. "We have several players on the pitch in every game who were trained with us," explains Malenovic.

An emotional Malenovic has also been seen in the past. "It really annoys me that certain media outlets deliberately want to cause unrest," he said publicly last summer. In order to restore calm at the club, one thing above all will be crucial: sporting success. For example, with a win on Thursday evening against FC Winterthur.