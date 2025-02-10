  1. Residential Customers
Sporting director on the players' bench Malenovic gives tactical instructions - Mehmedi: "That's funny"

Jan Arnet

10.2.2025

Curious scene in the match between Zurich and St.Gallen: Before an FCZ change, sporting director Milos Malenovic can be seen giving tactical instructions to the player. blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi finds it "special".

10.02.2025, 11:41

10.02.2025, 11:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Zurich loses 2-1 at home to St.Gallen on Sunday.
  • One scene during the match causes astonishment for blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi: FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic gives tactical instructions to a player before he is substituted.
Show more

Just 20 minutes have been played at the Letzigrund when FC Zurich make their first change. Cheveyo Tsawa has to come off with a red card and is replaced by Miguel Reichmuth.

Shortly before his substitution, the TV camera catches Reichmuth receiving tactical instructions on the bench. Not from FCZ co-coach Alessandro Riedle, who was standing in for the sick head coach Ricardo Moniz on the touchline, but from head of sport Milos Malenovic.

Mehmedi: "Never experienced that as a player"

"I had to look twice to see who was giving the player the instructions here," said blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi in the studio, expressing his surprise. "I had to smile. I played at a high level myself for 16 years, but during that time I never had to be given tactical instructions by a sports director. That's special - and somehow funny for me too."

FCZ sporting director criticizes reporting. Malenovic:

FCZ sporting director criticizes reportingMalenovic: "For me, this is politics and propaganda"

FCZ ultimately lost 2-1 to St.Gallen, with Joker Jean-Pierre Nsame scoring a brace to turn things around for the eastern Swiss side - and ensure that FCSG overtook the Zurich side in the table.

