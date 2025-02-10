Curious scene in the match between Zurich and St.Gallen: Before an FCZ change, sporting director Milos Malenovic can be seen giving tactical instructions to the player. blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi finds it "special".

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich loses 2-1 at home to St.Gallen on Sunday.

One scene during the match causes astonishment for blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi: FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic gives tactical instructions to a player before he is substituted. Show more

Just 20 minutes have been played at the Letzigrund when FC Zurich make their first change. Cheveyo Tsawa has to come off with a red card and is replaced by Miguel Reichmuth.

Shortly before his substitution, the TV camera catches Reichmuth receiving tactical instructions on the bench. Not from FCZ co-coach Alessandro Riedle, who was standing in for the sick head coach Ricardo Moniz on the touchline, but from head of sport Milos Malenovic.

Mehmedi: "Never experienced that as a player"

"I had to look twice to see who was giving the player the instructions here," said blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi in the studio, expressing his surprise. "I had to smile. I played at a high level myself for 16 years, but during that time I never had to be given tactical instructions by a sports director. That's special - and somehow funny for me too."

FCZ ultimately lost 2-1 to St.Gallen, with Joker Jean-Pierre Nsame scoring a brace to turn things around for the eastern Swiss side - and ensure that FCSG overtook the Zurich side in the table.