FCZ defender Daniel Denoon was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of property offenses. Further details are not yet known. Coach Ricardo Moniz says: "I have to be there for Daniel now."

Coach Ricardo Moniz says: "This is a matter from the past." And sporting director Milos Malonovic says: "We hope he's okay and that there's nothing more serious going on."

FCZ play away at Winterthur on Thursday. Whether Denoon will be involved is still unclear, but unlikely. Show more

What's going on with Daniel Denoon? As reported by "Blick" on Tuesday, the 21-year-old FC Zurich defender was arrested by the Zurich city and cantonal police. This was confirmed to the newspaper by the chief public prosecutor's office of the canton of Zurich. It is a "public prosecutor's case on suspicion of property offenses". The presumption of innocence applies.

FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz appears before the media on Wednesday. Not because of Denoon, it's the usual press conference on the day before a league game. The Zurich team play away against Winterthur on Thursday. Denoon is unlikely to be present, even if Ricardo Moniz says that the defender could play again "maybe tomorrow".

"That's something from the past"

He was "naturally surprised" when he heard about the arrest on Tuesday, said the FCZ coach. "It's not in my hands when Daniel will be available again. I can only say one thing: I support all my players, in good times and bad. These are bad times for him now, as a coach I have to be there for him, that's my duty."

It is still unclear whether the public prosecutor's office has applied for Denoon to be remanded in custody. "He's a good kid, an introverted kid. That's something from the past," said Moniz. The central defender was absent from training at the Heerenschürli sports facility on Wednesday. FCZ have not yet provided any further information on the Denoon case.

Head of sport Milos Malenovic will also have his say at the press conference. "We were all young once too, but we weren't all in prison," he jokes. "We'll have to wait and see how the situation develops. When we know more, we'll communicate that. We hope he's doing well and that there's nothing more serious going on. Apparently it's an older story, that's all I know."

Media scolding from head of sport Malenovic

Otherwise, Malenovic is in no mood for jokes on this Wednesday. The predominantly negative reporting following the many transfers at FCZ was a thorn in his side, with the sporting director probably referring in particular to the reactions to the surprising departure of Antonio Marchesano (to Yverdon) and the departure of defensive boss Nikola Katic (to Plymouth).

"I'm not happy about the reporting over the last few days," said Malenovic. "It was a certain amount of mood-setting from well-known publications. I find that a bit unprofessional, as we are very open with the media. I think it's a shame if some rubbish is written to influence people negatively. For me, that's politics and mood-setting."

"There is a limit where you say: pack your stuff and go"

Marchesano's departure would have been purely for financial reasons. "You should be intelligent enough to see that there was no personal problem between Antonio and the club." The departure of the crowd favorite hurt Malenovic: "At some point we have to give in. And if he returns in a year and a half, then it's a win-win situation."

Regarding Katic, Malenovic says: "We don't want to drive the club to the wall. We want to look to the future and work with players who want to be with us. If you have employees who come in every week and say they want to go to another company, then you have a limit where you say: That's it! Pack your stuff and go."

As a club, you have to adhere to contracts and respect them, of course. "But we communicate clearly with such players. If someone wants to force a transfer, we can no longer plan with them," explains Malenovic. "Katic already pushed for a transfer in the summer. That's why I think it's a shame when people say that players want to leave FCZ because it's apparently so bad. I think we have a great atmosphere at the club and are stable."