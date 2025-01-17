FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic is full of praise for new signing Steven Zuber and confirms to blue Sport that several players want to leave FCZ before the end of the transfer window.

Patrick Lämmle

FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic speaks highly of new signing Steven Zuber in an interview with blue Sport.

The 40-year-old confirms that several players want to leave FCZ this winter. Top performers Nikola Katic and Mirlind Kryeziu, for example, are in negotiations with other clubs.

It is also important to Malenovic that FCZ promotes young players and integrates them into the first team. "We don't spend so many millions on young talent every year for no reason." Show more

With the signing of Steven Zuber, FCZ has pulled off a transfer coup. Sporting director Milos Malenovic likes what he has seen of the new signing so far. "Steven has arrived on a personal level" and has also immediately brought new momentum to training. "Every detail is simply more intense with him," praises Malenovic, citing his sharp passing as an example.

"We're very, very happy that he's here," said the 40-year-old. In the test matches, Zuber has also shown that he can direct his teammates "and that he can and wants to take on a certain leadership role". The former international is a real team player: "He needs the team and the team needs him."

Malenovic gives update on players willing to transfer

Rumors have recently been circulating about the three regular players Nikola Katic, Ifeanyi Mathew and Mirlind Kryeziu. Are they really on their way out? "It's basically true that we have a few players who were already pushing for a transfer in the summer. And who would now also like to make the move in the winter. I think that's completely understandable. It's true that we're not the final destination for many players in Switzerland. I think that's also logical."

In the case of Katic, they are in talks with several clubs. "We also promised him in the summer that he would get the chance to move in the winter rather than in the summer." Katic has developed very well and is a Bosnian international, which speaks in his favor. However, they still have plans for him in the immediate future.

Kryeziu, who could have left FCZ on a free transfer after winning the league title in the summer of 2022, is of course not a player they are happy to let go. "In the case of Mirlind, we negotiated several times, but he rejected the offer each time because unfortunately we couldn't come to an agreement from a financial point of view. We have to accept that," says Malenovic and explains: "We're certainly a club where you don't get rich, I'll say that. You can also earn good money with us, but not in such a way that you never have to work again afterwards." He can therefore understand why the soon-to-be 28-year-old is looking for a move.

Mirlind Kryeziu celebrates after winning the Cup round of 16 against GC. Picture: Keystone

FCZ want to return to the top of Swiss football

Because they cannot compete financially with clubs from the top leagues, it is all the more important that they stick to their strategy. "We want to promote dynamic, young players who are hungry. Players who want to play for FCZ and are also looking for a stepping stone via FCZ."

According to Malenovic, they have many "exciting talents" who deserve a platform and who they also want to push. They strive for "a healthy balance" between experienced and young players. "We don't spend so many millions on young talent every year for no reason." The players who are then given the chance "will hopefully make the most of it".

"Of course we remain very ambitious, we want to return to the top of Swiss football. That may also take a little time." His task as head of sport is also to bring sustainability to the club. "Creating financial independence. All the topics that don't sound so sexy to a fan in the short term." The entrepreneurial aspects of a club should not be underestimated, says Malenovic.