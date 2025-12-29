Abdoulaye Diaby is the mastermind behind Mali's defense at the Africa Cup Keystone

The Mali national football team with defender Abdoulaye Diaby from Grasshoppers and midfielder Gaoussou Diakité from Lausanne-Sport qualified for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup, as they did in 2022. A goalless draw against Comoros was enough to progress in Casablanca.

Diaby played in the final group game; Diakité was not substituted.

Mali had qualified for the Africa Cup for the third time after 1984 and 2022. They secured second place in the preliminary round with draws against Zambia (1-1), Morocco (1-1) and the Comoros.