  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Africa Cup Mali back in the round of 16

SDA

29.12.2025 - 22:41

Abdoulaye Diaby is the mastermind behind Mali's defense at the Africa Cup
Abdoulaye Diaby is the mastermind behind Mali's defense at the Africa Cup
Keystone

The Mali national football team with defender Abdoulaye Diaby from Grasshoppers and midfielder Gaoussou Diakité from Lausanne-Sport qualified for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup, as they did in 2022. A goalless draw against Comoros was enough to progress in Casablanca.

Keystone-SDA

29.12.2025, 22:41

29.12.2025, 22:45

Diaby played in the final group game; Diakité was not substituted.

Mali had qualified for the Africa Cup for the third time after 1984 and 2022. They secured second place in the preliminary round with draws against Zambia (1-1), Morocco (1-1) and the Comoros.

More from the department

Despite the high prices. High demand for tickets for the 2026 World Cup

Despite the high pricesHigh demand for tickets for the 2026 World Cup

As announced by blue News. David Sesa takes over at FC Schaffhausen

As announced by blue NewsDavid Sesa takes over at FC Schaffhausen

When will the new stadium be built?. Canepa:

When will the new stadium be built?Canepa: "It's a scandal what's going on in Zurich"