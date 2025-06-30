Smilla Vallotto grew up in Stavanger with two older brothers and a twin brother. When blue Sport visits Smilla's mother in Norway, she talks about how the three boys shaped her daughter.

Patrick Lämmle

Switzerland will face Norway in the European Championship opener on July 2.

Smilla Vallotto's mother welcomed blue Sport to her home in Stavanger to talk about her daughter and her siblings.

She also opens a photo album and shows photos of days gone by.

For Smilla Vallotto herself, it is "the most exciting and biggest game" of her career, as she said at the press conference on Monday. Show more

"This will be the most exciting and biggest game of my career so far," says Smilla Vallotto two days before the European Championship opener against Norway. "We want to show the whole of Europe that we're ready to fight. Hopefully we'll win on Wednesday and show the Norwegians that we're better than them."

Against Norway of all countries, the country where Vallotto grew up. It's special, but those around her are fully behind her: "My mother hopes we beat Norway. She likes Switzerland more than Norway, she lived here for a good 20 years. And all my friends in Norway are keeping their fingers crossed for me. Yes, it will be exciting."

Vallotto's way of talking to the media is refreshing. Just like her mother. blue Sport met Kjersti Vallotto in Stavanger to find out more about her daughter.

"Smilla is very loyal and empathetic. She is a very, very sweet person," says mom Vallotto. At the same time, she is very independent. She never had to worry about Smilla. "She grew up with three brothers. They were quite strict with her, so she really is a 'though cookie' (strong and resilient). She'll get along anywhere." She also grew up in a multicultural family and speaks four languages: "She's very open, always makes new friends and isn't afraid to try new things."

Smilla Vallotto didn't cause her parents any trouble. zvg

She herself spent many, many hours on the football pitches, says Kjersti, because Smilla's brothers also played football. In the beginning, the twins were even in the same team, but that wasn't easy for her brother. "Smilla was much better than him, so he was a bit in the basement." They then decided that Smilla should switch to a women's team and play with girls three years older.

Smilla Vallotto and her twin brother. zvg

The competition between the siblings was always fierce, whether it was playing football, on the ski slopes, playing games or wherever. "If her brother jumps from 10 meters, she's sure to do the same. So in a way, they can never outdo Smilla," summarizes her mother.

Smilla was never very "girly" as a child: "She never left the house without a ball under her arm and came home with scraped knees. She is absolutely not a princess. I could never put a dress on her, braid her hair ... Nothing like that, because she just didn't like it."

Smilla Vallotto (right) felt comfortable around boys. zvg

"Smilla never had a teenage crisis or anything like that." In that sense, she was an easy child. But of course, the children, who are all very close to each other and were born within three and a half years of each other, were always at loggerheads at home. "That's why she has such a strong personality today. Her friends call her 'the Italiana' because she has such a temperament."

It is precisely these character traits that characterize Smilla Vallotto as a professional footballer today and make her indispensable for the Swiss national team.