Like Olivier Mambwa of Young Boys, Ismail Beka of Grasshoppers has to sit out twice. Picture: Keystone

A trio of players have been sent off in the Super League. Olivier Mambwa of Young Boys and Ismajl Beka of Grasshoppers are suspended for two games.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Defender Mambwa was sent off in Saturday's home game against Lausanne-Sport (1-3) shortly before the end of the first half after a rough foul. Beka, also a defender, was sent off on Sunday for a similar offense in the game against leaders Thun (1:3).

Lindrit Kamberi will have to sit out once. The FC Zurich defender was sent off in Geneva against Servette (1:1), also on Sunday, after an emergency brake a good quarter of an hour before the end of the game.