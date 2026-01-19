A trio of players have been sent off in the Super League. Olivier Mambwa of Young Boys and Ismajl Beka of Grasshoppers are suspended for two games.
Defender Mambwa was sent off in Saturday's home game against Lausanne-Sport (1-3) shortly before the end of the first half after a rough foul. Beka, also a defender, was sent off on Sunday for a similar offense in the game against leaders Thun (1:3).
Lindrit Kamberi will have to sit out once. The FC Zurich defender was sent off in Geneva against Servette (1:1), also on Sunday, after an emergency brake a good quarter of an hour before the end of the game.