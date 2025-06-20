A man flew a drone around the venue on Wednesday evening during the first match of the Women's EURO 2025 in St. Gallen. The 30-year-old violated the absolute ban on flying during match days. The St. Gallen city police reported him.

The government of the canton of St. Gallen has issued an absolute ban on flying around the Kybunpark on match days, as the St. Gallen city police announced on Saturday. As a result, the St. Gallen city police monitored the airspace.

At 21:15, members of the police noticed the drone. A patrol then succeeded in locating the drone pilot. The man had flown his drone within the no-fly zone without informing himself of the rules in advance, the police wrote.