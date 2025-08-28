Bryan Mbeumo after his missed penalty in the League Cup. KEYSTONE

Manchester United were once at the top of Europe, but now the club is plunging from one embarrassment to the next. The end of the line in the League Cup with a fourth division team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

English record champions Manchester United have made a huge embarrassment of themselves in the League Cup. Coach Ruben Amorim's team sensationally lost 11:12 on penalties at fourth-division side Grimsby Town. The score was 2:2 after normal time.

This was the next disappointment for Man United after the club only finished 15th last season and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. This season, too, they have just one point from two games.

It took 26 shots in the penalty shoot-out before Bryan Mbeumo scored with the crossbar to complete the surprise. The underdogs had already been 2-0 up in the 90 minutes, but United saved themselves after late goals in the penalty shoot-out.

Unsurprisingly, the English media were not stingy with headlines. The Sun wrote: "Amorim's flops fail in one of the biggest cup surprises English football has ever seen." And the BBC doesn't hold back either: "It's one of the most embarrassing defeats in the club's history."

