Ballon d'Or winner Man United legend Denis Law has died

SDA

17.1.2025 - 22:48

Dennis Law on April 15, 1967 during his goal against England in the European Championship qualifying match (3:2) at Wembley Stadium in London
Keystone

Denis Law, former goalscorer for England's record champions Manchester United and the only Scottish winner of the Ballon d'Or, has died at the age of 84.

Keystone-SDA

17.01.2025, 22:48

17.01.2025, 22:52

Manchester United made the announcement on behalf of Law's family with "great sadness". In 2021, Law announced that he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

The Aberdeen-born Scot once formed an outstanding trio, also known as the "Holy Trinity", with stars Bobby Charlton and George Best, who have also already died. Law scored 236 goals in more than 400 games for United. The diminutive striker won the league and cup with the Red Devils, as well as the European Cup in 1968. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 1964.

Law was also one of the top performers in the Scottish team, scoring 30 times in 55 international matches. He played his last game for Scotland at the 1974 World Cup in Germany.

