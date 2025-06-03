Dietmar Faes, the outgoing president of FC Biel, before the cup final against the great FC Basel Keystone

After the historic Cup Final advance and the honorable 1:4 defeat against Basel, FC Biel is reorganizing its management team. Not only President Dietmar Faes is stepping down at the end of June.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The club from the Promotion League announced this in a communiqué two days after the cup final. Like club president Faes, who played a key role in shaping the fortunes of FC Biel following its bankruptcy in 2016, head of sport and finance Mauro Ierep, sports coordinator Oliver Zesiger and Veronica Maglia, president of the FC Biel Women department, will also be leaving the club, which has now set itself the goal of returning to the Challenge League after making a fresh start in the 2nd regional division (sixth-highest league).

Nik Liechti will take over the management of FC Biel-Bienne 1896 AG. The new management team also includes Thibault Bürki (Managing Director ad interim), Youness Id Mohamd (Sports Coordinator) and Melanie Läderach (Head of FC Biel Women). The successor to Dietmar Faes as club president will be decided at the next club meeting, the club announced.