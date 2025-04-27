Manchester City beat Nottingham to reach cup final - Gallery Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol celebrates his goal. Image: dpa Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol (l) and Ruben Dias can look forward to the cup final. Image: dpa After a mixed season, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City still have a chance of winning a title. Image: dpa Manchester City beat Nottingham to reach cup final - Gallery Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol celebrates his goal. Image: dpa Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol (l) and Ruben Dias can look forward to the cup final. Image: dpa After a mixed season, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City still have a chance of winning a title. Image: dpa

After a disappointing season, Manchester City can still hope to win a title. Coach Pep Guardiola's team is in the final of the FA Cup.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Manchester City still have a chance to win the title this season.

The Sky Blue win the semi-final of the FA Cup against Nottingham 2:0.

The final will take place on May 17 at Wembley Stadium against Crystal Palace. Show more

Manchester City kept their last chance of winning a title this season and reached the final of the English FA Cup after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 (1-0). Coach Pep Guardiola's team won at London's Wembley Stadium with goals from Rico Lewis (2nd minute) and Josko Gvardiol (51st).

Nottingham, who had last won against City in the Premier League, were hardly active offensively and remained harmless for long stretches. German City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno saved the few chances created by the current sixth-placed team in the Premier League.

Manchester City will face Crystal Palace, who beat Aston Villa 3-0, in the final at Wembley Stadium on May 17. The Cityzens occupy fourth place in the Premier League and are fighting for direct qualification for the Champions League.

