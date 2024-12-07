Now under pressure in Manchester: coach Pep Guardiola Keystone

Manchester City are still struggling in the Premier League. Coach Pep Guardiola's team only drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace.

The Citizens twice equalized a deficit. A yellow card against goalscorer Rico Lewis in the closing stages made it difficult to win their second game in a row. Even without the injured Manuel Akanji, City were overwhelmingly superior. However, they were unable to generate the necessary penetration from around 70 percent possession.

The Sky Blues have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions. Manchester City are already eight points behind leaders Liverpool in the table, who also have a game in hand. The Merseyside derby against Everton scheduled for Saturday afternoon had to be canceled due to a storm warning.

