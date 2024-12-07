  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Premier League Manchester City also let up against Crystal Palace

SDA

7.12.2024 - 18:05

Now under pressure in Manchester: coach Pep Guardiola
Now under pressure in Manchester: coach Pep Guardiola
Keystone

Manchester City are still struggling in the Premier League. Coach Pep Guardiola's team only drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace.

07.12.2024, 18:05

07.12.2024, 18:09

The Citizens twice equalized a deficit. A yellow card against goalscorer Rico Lewis in the closing stages made it difficult to win their second game in a row. Even without the injured Manuel Akanji, City were overwhelmingly superior. However, they were unable to generate the necessary penetration from around 70 percent possession.

The Sky Blues have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions. Manchester City are already eight points behind leaders Liverpool in the table, who also have a game in hand. The Merseyside derby against Everton scheduled for Saturday afternoon had to be canceled due to a storm warning.

SDA

More from the department

Video ticker. GC welcomes Yverdon for relegation battle

Video tickerGC welcomes Yverdon for relegation battle

Video ticker. Cold shower for YB - Diouf gives Sion the lead after a corner kick

Video tickerCold shower for YB - Diouf gives Sion the lead after a corner kick

Bundesliga. Bayern extend their lead in the table - Leverkusen continue their winning streak

BundesligaBayern extend their lead in the table - Leverkusen continue their winning streak