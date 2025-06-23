  1. Residential Customers
Club World Cup Manchester City and Juventus advance to the round of 16

SDA

23.6.2025 - 06:17

Claudio Echeverri scores the 2:0 for Manchester City with a free kick.
Picture: Keystone

Manchester City and Juventus Turin are through to the last 16 of the Club World Cup in the USA. The English side beat Al Ain from the Emirates 6:0.

23.06.2025, 07:13

Manchester, who started with Manuel Akanji in defense, made everything clear in front of 40,000 spectators in Atlanta against the underdogs with three goals in the first half. Ilkay Gündogan, who was also responsible for the 4:0, opened the scoring after eight minutes, the young Argentine Claudio Echeverri made it 2:0 with a free kick after 27 minutes and Erling Haaland converted a penalty in stoppage time.

Transfer ticker. Akanji welcomes Beney to Manchester City

After two games, Manchester City, like Juventus Turin, have maximum points ahead of Thursday's direct encounter. The Italians secured their second win on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over Wydad Casablanca.

Salzburg and the Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal played out a goalless draw in Washington. The Austrians are joint top of the table with Real Madrid, but their chances of progressing have not necessarily increased despite the points. Salzburg will face the Whites on Friday night, while Al Hilal, who are two points off the pace after holding Real to a 1-1 draw in their opener, will take on Mexican side Pachuca in their third group game.

