Nico O'Reilly scored Manchester City to win the League Cup Keystone

Manchester City win the League Cup for the ninth time. Pep Guardiola's team beat Arsenal 2-0 in the final at London's Wembley Stadium.

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Nico O'Reilly scored both goals one day after his 21st birthday. The home-grown left-back scored twice with his head in the space of just under five minutes (60th and 64th). Arsenal, who had a shot on target from Gabriel Jesus in the closing stages, have not won England's less important cup competition since 2004.

In the higher-ranked FA Cup, both Arsenal (against Southampton) and Manchester City (against Liverpool) are in the quarter-finals, while the Londoners lead the Premier League table with a six-point lead over Man City. Arsenal are also still in the Champions League, where they will face Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-finals.