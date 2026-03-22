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Nico O'Reilly match winner Manchester City beat Arsenal to win the League Cup

SDA

22.3.2026 - 19:39

Nico O'Reilly scored Manchester City to win the League Cup
Nico O'Reilly scored Manchester City to win the League Cup
Keystone

Manchester City win the League Cup for the ninth time. Pep Guardiola's team beat Arsenal 2-0 in the final at London's Wembley Stadium.

Keystone-SDA

22.03.2026, 19:39

22.03.2026, 20:06

Nico O'Reilly scored both goals one day after his 21st birthday. The home-grown left-back scored twice with his head in the space of just under five minutes (60th and 64th). Arsenal, who had a shot on target from Gabriel Jesus in the closing stages, have not won England's less important cup competition since 2004.

In the higher-ranked FA Cup, both Arsenal (against Southampton) and Manchester City (against Liverpool) are in the quarter-finals, while the Londoners lead the Premier League table with a six-point lead over Man City. Arsenal are also still in the Champions League, where they will face Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-finals.

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