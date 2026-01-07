Man City coach Pep Guardiola speaks to Erling Haaland after the disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton Keystone

Manchester City only drew for the third time in a row in the Premier League. In the 21st round, it was only enough for a 1-1 draw at home against Brighton.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Erling Haaland made it 1-0 for the hosts with a penalty shortly before the break. But the Norwegian's 20th goal of the season in the Premier League and the 150th overall for Manchester City were not enough for the three points they had hoped for. Japan's Kaoru Mitoma equalized for the team of Swiss-German coach Fabian Hürzeler in the 60th minute.

Leaders Arsenal have the opportunity to extend their lead over first-placed Manchester City to eight points against Liverpool on Thursday. For Manchester City, meanwhile, the championship continues in ten days' time with the derby against Manchester United. The city rivals drew 2-2 at Burnley in their first game since the sacking of manager Ruben Amorim.

Schär has to leave the field on a stretcher

Fabian Schär had to be stretchered off in the 75th minute of Newcastle's Premier League match against Leeds in obvious pain.

The 34-year-old defender and former Swiss international probably injured his knee in a tackle. He had to be carried off the field on a stretcher. The TV pictures suggest a serious injury. No further details were known immediately after the match.