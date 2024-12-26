  1. Residential Customers
Akanji and Co. against Everton Manchester City hope for a turnaround on Boxing Day

SDA

26.12.2024 - 05:31

City coach Pep Guardiola backs striker Erling Haaland, who has not been as prolific of late
Keystone

Manchester City have lost nine of their last twelve games. With a win at Everton, coach Pep Guardiola's team can give themselves the best present on Boxing Day.

Keystone-SDA

26.12.2024, 09:45

After winning four league titles in a row and the 2023 Champions League, Manchester City's nosedive seems almost surreal. The Citizens have won just one game since the end of October, a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on December 4. After Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa, the team led by Swiss defender Manuel Akanji is now just 12 points behind leaders Liverpool in seventh place in the Premier League, behind Nottingham and Bournemouth among others. Crazy.

Self-critical Haaland

The task at the Etihad Stadium, where the eight-match Boxing Day begins on Thursday (1.30pm), is simple: Manchester City must beat relegation candidates Everton, who are fighting to stay in the league.

Erling Haaland needs to rediscover his goalscoring touch. "I have to do better. I wasn't good enough recently and didn't make enough of my chances," said the Norwegian star striker himself after scoring just once in his last six league games.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, puts the onus on the team. "It would be even worse without Erling. He also needs the right balls in the right places," said the Catalan coach. "If you have problems in defense or midfield, it's down to everyone, the whole team, not just one player. It's small and bigger details that mean we weren't as good all together."

Weakened Gunners

The top five also play at home in the 18th round. Liverpool host Leicester City on Boxing Day, while Chelsea take on Fulham FC. Arsenal play Ipswich Town the following day.

The Gunners will have to prove that they can hold their own without their injured attacking player Bukayo Saka. The England international, Arsenal's top scorer with five goals and ten assists, will miss the team "for many weeks" due to a thigh injury, according to coach Mikel Arteta.

