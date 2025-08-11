Manchester City loan Grealish to Everton

According to reports, Italy international goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma no longer has a future at Paris Saint-Germain. According to the French sports newspaper "L'Équipe", the 26-year-old is not even in the squad for Wednesday's European Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur. Instead, he is said to have been asked by PSG to look for a new club. Donnarumma's contract in Paris runs until the summer of 2026.

The goalkeeper will definitely leave Paris, most likely this summer or next summer at the latest, wrote transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the portal X. "The relationship has completely broken down after the club decided to leave Gigio out of the squad for the Super Cup." The English Premier League is the likely destination.

🚨🔴🔵 Gigio Donnarumma will leave Paris St Germain for sure, most likely this or eventually next summer.



The relationship is completely broken after club decide to exclude Gigio from their squad for Super Cup.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Understand Premier League is the most likely destination. pic.twitter.com/6d2YxOF7lu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2025

Lucas Chevalier, who recently signed from Parisian league rivals OSC Lille, will be in goal for the Champions League winners in the clash against Europa League winners Tottenham in Udine, Italy, wrote L'Équipe. The 23-year-old is said to have cost around 40 million euros in transfer fees.

Donnarumma moved to Paris from AC Milan in the summer of 2021 and won the Champions League for the first time with the French capital club at the end of May.