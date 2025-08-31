  1. Residential Customers
England Manchester City lose again

31.8.2025 - 17:16

Pep Guardiola's anger after the second defeat in a row
Manchester City concede their second defeat in the 3rd round of the Premier League. A week after the 2-0 defeat against Tottenham, Pep Guardiola's team stumbled in Brighton (1-2).

31.08.2025, 17:16

Manchester City were clearly superior for an hour, but only capitalized on one of numerous scoring chances. Erling Haaland scored in the 34th minute, his 88th goal in his 100th Premier League game. Brighton, coached by German-Swiss Fabian Hürzeler, came back through a penalty converted by 39-year-old James Milner and even secured the three points through substitute German Brajan Gruda in the 89th minute.

As in the first three rounds of the Championship, Manuel Akanji did not feature for Manchester City.

