Break after foot surgery Manchester City will be without Aké for ten weeks

SDA

7.3.2025 - 17:32

The ball won't be in his sights for a few weeks: Nathan Aké has to take a break after foot surgery.
Keystone

English champions Manchester City will have to do without their defender Nathan Aké for even longer.

Keystone-SDA

07.03.2025, 17:32

07.03.2025, 19:09

As coach Pep Guardiola explained, the Dutchman will be out for "ten to eleven weeks" following an operation on his foot. The team-mate of Swiss international Manuel Akanji, who is also currently injured, was substituted in a cup match against Plymouth on March 1 after a previous injury flared up again.

The Citizens have been plagued by major concerns, particularly in defense. In addition to Aké and Akanji, another regular defender, John Stones, is missing. With Liverpool already 20 points behind the leaders, defending the title is no longer realistic.

