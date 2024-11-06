  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

He spent five months in prison Manchester City must pay Mendy millions in wages

SDA

6.11.2024 - 13:39

Benjamin Mendy has sued his former club Manchester City and won his case.
Benjamin Mendy has sued his former club Manchester City and won his case.
Keystone

Manchester City must pay his former player Benjamin Mendy millions in withheld wages.

06.11.2024, 13:39

06.11.2024, 14:50

The defender, who now plays for French second division club Lorient, had sued the English champions at an employment tribunal in Manchester.

Mendy accused his former club of wrongly stopping the payment of his monthly salary after he was arrested in August 2021 for alleged sexual offenses. After two court cases, the 2018 French world champion was acquitted of all charges.

Mendy, who is now 30 years old, had previously spent a total of five months in prison. He was suspended for almost two years before his contract with the Citizens ended in June 2023. Mendy had reportedly demanded the equivalent of around 12.4 million francs (11 million pounds) from his former employer.

The court in Manchester ruled that Mendy was entitled to the majority of his claim. Manchester City had the right to stop the payments during his imprisonment. However, when Mendy was not in custody, he was prevented from doing his job against his will. The club was therefore not entitled to withhold his wages.

SDA

More from the department

Tidbit in the Champions League. Bayern against Amdouni's Benfica under pressure ++ Sommer travels to Arsenal with Inter

Tidbit in the Champions LeagueBayern against Amdouni's Benfica under pressure ++ Sommer travels to Arsenal with Inter

Traveling throughout the country. YB opponents Shakhtar Donetsk have been playing in exile for ten years

Traveling throughout the countryYB opponents Shakhtar Donetsk have been playing in exile for ten years

"That's what annoys me"Leverkusen star Xhaka puts his finger in the wound after humiliation in Liverpool