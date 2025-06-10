Rayan Cherki was trained at Olympique Lyon Keystone

Manchester City have strengthened their squad with the signing of Frenchman Rayan Cherki, the English club have announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 21-year-old midfielder made his first appearance for the national team at the Nations League Final Four last week.

Manchester City are transferring a good 40 million euros to his parent club Olympique Lyon for the gifted technician. Manuel Akanji's new team-mate could make his first appearance for the English side on June 18. Pep Guardiola's team will then face Wydad Casablanca at the Club World Cup in Philadelphia.

Cherki has been regarded as a great footballing hope in France for years, but has not quite lived up to expectations so far. Since the beginning of the year, however, he has performed consistently well with Lyon and has also impressed for the national team. Last Thursday in the semi-final against Spain (4:5), after coming on as a substitute, he was the driving force behind the attempted comeback from 1:5 to 4:5 with a goal and an assist.