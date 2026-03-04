Nottingham's goalscorer Elliot Anderson (r) in a duel with Erling Haaland (M) and Bernardo Silva. dpa

Led twice, but still didn't win: Manchester City miss out on victory against a relegation candidate. Their rivals Arsenal are racing away in the championship race.

DPA dpa

Manchester City suffered an unexpected setback in the battle for the English championship. Star coach Pep Guardiola's team only managed a 2-2 draw against relegation candidates Nottingham Forest despite twice taking the lead, meaning the second-placed team's deficit to leaders Arsenal FC grew to seven points. However, City have played one game less.

Arsenal, on the other hand, did not show any weakness. The north Londoners won narrowly 1-0 (1-0) at Brighton & Hove Albion, who are coached by Fabian Hürzeler. Bukaya Saka (9th minute) scored the goal of the evening early on. However, his harmless shot from the edge of the box only ended up in the net thanks to a mistake by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

City actually had everything under control against Nottingham. The star ensemble dominated the game, but only led by one goal at half-time through Antoine Semenyo (31). Morgan Gibbs-White (56) brought the visitors back into the game with a back-heel after a counter-attack, but Rodri headed home for City just six minutes later. Forest did not give up and came back again, however, with Elliot Anderson (76) scoring out of nothing.