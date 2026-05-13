Manchester City's Savinho (right) celebrates his goal to make the final score 3-0 Keystone

Manchester City are keeping up the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race. The Citizens closed the gap on the leaders to two points with a 3-0 home win against Crystal Palace.

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In the supplementary match against the Conference League finalists, Manchester City set the course for victory before the break. Antoine Semenyo (32) and Omar Marmoush (40) gave them a comfortable half-time lead with their goals. Savinho increased the home team's lead to 3:0 in the closing stages, ensuring the final score.

Manchester City now face the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Saturday before the final spurt in the Premier League next week. Coach Pep Guardiola's team will be reliant on Arsenal slipping up.

The Londoners host Burnley, who have already been relegated, on Monday and face 15th-placed Crystal Palace away from home at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Manchester City will face Bournemouth (6th) and Aston Villa (5th) - two teams still fighting for a European Cup place.