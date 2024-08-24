Erling Haaland was unstoppable by the players of promoted Ipswich Keystone

Manchester City come back from an early deficit to beat newly-promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 in the 2nd round of the Premier League. Erling Haaland scores three times.

Manchester City reacted vehemently to Ipswich's first goal in the top English league for 22 years. After the "Tractor Boys", who recently made it directly from the third highest division to the Premier League, scored three times between the 12th and 16th minute. The scorers were Haaland twice, who later also scored to make it 4-1, and Kevin de Bruyne. Manuel Akanji played in Manchester City's three-man defense.

City's city rivals Manchester United stumbled for the first time. The English record champions lost in Brighton with a goal in the 95th minute. Young Brazilian João Pedro's late header gave Swiss-German coach Fabian Hürzeler his second win in his second game in the Premier League.

