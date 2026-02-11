Before and after: Frank Ilett started his hairy challenge a year and a half ago. Instagram/theunitedstrand

Manchester United miss out on their fifth Premier League win in a row - and with it the end of an unusual fan campaign. For social media star Frank Ilett, this means he has to keep waiting instead of cutting his hair.

Jan Arnet

Ardent Man United supporter Frank Ilett has been avoiding the hairdresser since October 2024. His challenge: only when his club wins five league games in a row will his mane fall.

Recently, everything seemed to be in place. Under interim coach Michael Carrick, the form curve was on the up, with victories against Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham creating euphoria around Old Trafford. The fifth strike would have made the series perfect - and ended Ilett's patience test.

But reality intervened. In the away game against West Ham on Tuesday, it was only enough for a 1-1 draw. Tomas Soucek put the Hammers ahead, but a supposed goal by Casemiro was disallowed after a VAR check. Benjamin Sesko only saved a point deep into stoppage time - but it was not enough for more.

"I don't know what to say"

For Ilett, this means that the clock is ticking. Almost 500 days without a haircut - and there's no end in sight. His bet has long since taken on a life of its own. Over 1.3 million people follow him on Instagram, hundreds of thousands watch his livestreams. Even Carrick knows the story; he acknowledged it with a smile before the West Ham game.

In the livestream, Ilett struggled for words after the final whistle. "I don't know what to say." The Red Devils will have to make a fresh start - and the hairdresser's appointment has been canceled for the time being.