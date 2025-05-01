The English teams lead the way in the Europa League semi-finals. Manchester United win 3:0 against Bilbao and Tottenham beat Bodø/Glimt 3:1. The highlights in the video.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Manchester United win 3-0 against Athletic Bilbao.

Tottenham fulfill their task against Bodø/Glimt with a 3-1 win.

The second legs take place on May 8. Show more

A late goal that gives hope: In the 83rd minute, Ulrik Saltnes scored the only goal for the visitors, who were clearly outclassed for a long time. This gives Bodö/Glimt hope that the Norwegian fairytale will continue.

Before that, Tottenham had done everything right for a long time. Less than 40 seconds had elapsed in London when the home side were already 1:0 ahead, Brennan Johnson getting the favorites off to a perfect start with a header. The English side then pulled away to 3:0 before conceding a goal in the closing stages. Nevertheless, they hold all the aces ahead of the second leg in the far north.

The same applies to Manchester United, who took the lead against Athletic Bilbao. Although the home side had more of the play in the first half hour, it was long-serving Real player Casemiro who put the visitors ahead with the first real chance on goal.

The decisive moment came just a few minutes later: Bilbao defender Daniel Vivian held Rasmus Höjlund by the shoulder after a cross, resulting in a penalty and a sending-off for the Spaniard. Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty and doubled his tally before the break.

For Tottenham and Manchester United, reaching the Europa League final would be satisfaction after a poor season. The teams are currently only 14th (ManU) and 16th (Tottenham) in the championship. 2019 was the last time a team from the Premier League won the Europa League with Chelsea.

