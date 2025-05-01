  1. Residential Customers
Europa League video ticker Manchester United and Tottenham clearly in the lead

Linus Hämmerli

1.5.2025

The first legs of the Europa League semi-finals are coming up. Manchester United meet Bilbao, Tottenham face Bodø/Glimt. Now in the video ticker.

01.05.2025, 20:25

01.05.2025, 22:37

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 63.

    Tottenham - Bodø/Glimt 3:0*

  • 45.

    Athletic Bilbao - Manchester United 0:3*

  • 37.

    Athletic Bilbao - Manchester United 0:2*

  • 34.

    Tottenham - Bodø/Glimt 2:0*

  • 30.

    Athletic Bilbao - Manchester United 0:1*

  • 1.

    Tottenham - Bodø/Glimt 1:0*

  • #Preview

    Neumayr: "Values and identity were lost at Manchester United"

    Markus Neumayr once played for Manchester United in the youth ranks and trained with stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo. But the once great club has since changed dramatically for the worse, criticizes the ex-professional.

    Traditional club in decline. Neumayr:

    Traditional club in declineNeumayr: "Manchester United lost its values and identity"

  • #Preview

    Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the video ticker for the two Europa League semi-finals. Athletic Bilbao welcome Manchester United, Bodø/Glimt travel to Tottenham in London.

