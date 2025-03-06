Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham continue to struggle in the last 16 of the Europa League. Eintracht Frankfurt laid the foundations for the quarter-finals at Ajax Amsterdam.

In San Sebastian, Joshua Zirkzee put Manchester United in front after an hour, but 13 minutes later Mikel Oyarzabal equalized from the penalty spot for the ninth-placed team in the Spanish league after an unfortunate handball by Bruno Fernandes. Tottenham go into their home game against Alkmaar with a small deficit due to an own goal by Lucas Bergvall.

Frankfurt win in Amsterdam

Eintracht fell behind after ten minutes in Amsterdam, but were able to turn the game around. Hugo Larsson (28 minutes) and Ellyes Skhiri (70 minutes) scored the goals for the 2022 Europa League winners.

