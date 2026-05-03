Kobbie Mainoo scored the winner at Old Trafford Keystone

Manchester United will play in the Champions League again next season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 20-time champions secured their return to the top flight in the 35th round of the Premier League with a 3-2 home win against Liverpool.

After a two-year absence, Manchester United celebrated their return to the top teams in Europe in the best possible way: with a victory against their arch-rivals and co-record champions. Home-grown Kobbie Mainoo scored the winner in the 79th minute.

Prior to that, Liverpool had come back from 2-0 down at the break through Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo. Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko had scored Manchester United's first two goals in the opening quarter of an hour.