  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Premier League Manchester United bring excitement back to the title fight

SDA

25.1.2026 - 20:11

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens is on the spot against Viktor Gyökeres.
Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens is on the spot against Viktor Gyökeres.
Keystone

Manchester United are making the title fight in the English Premier League exciting again. Interim coach Michael Carrick's ensemble tied down leaders Arsenal with a 3-2 away win.

Keystone-SDA

25.01.2026, 20:11

25.01.2026, 21:41

Arsenal took the lead after half an hour through an own goal by Lisandro Martinez, but a defensive error allowed Manchester United to equalize shortly afterwards through Bryan Mbeumo. After the break, spectacular long-range shots from Patrick Dorgu (50') and Matheus Cunha (87') decided the game in the visitors' favor.

Manchester United thus celebrated their second win against a team of great caliber in their second game under Michael Carrick. A week ago, Manchester City were beaten 2-0. Arsenal's lead in the table over Manchester City and Aston Villa is still four points each. Aston Villa won 2-0 at Newcastle (without Fabian Schär) on Sunday, Manchester City won by the same scoreline against bottom club Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Dan Ndoye's Nottingham Forest gained some breathing space in the relegation battle with a 2-0 away win at Brentford. The Swiss international did not feature after a poor performance in the Europa League (0-1 at Braga) during the week.

More from the department

Counted out FCB coach.

Counted out FCB coach"Stucki has already sawn Magnin's legs off" - but then comes Shaqiri

Oldest goalscorer. Dzeko scores on Schalke debut and sets record

Oldest goalscorerDzeko scores on Schalke debut and sets record

YB pro strolls off the pitch. Klose blows his top on live TV:

YB pro strolls off the pitchKlose blows his top on live TV: "These are exactly the airs and graces they have"